Barari Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

Barari (बरारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Katihar district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Katihar. Barari is part of 11. Katihar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.84%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.24%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,58,924 eligible electors, of which 1,37,509 were male, 1,21,062 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,37,054 eligible electors, of which 1,26,500 were male, 1,10,547 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,239 eligible electors, of which 1,09,740 were male, 97,499 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barari in 2015 was 155. In 2010, there were 138.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Neeraj Kumar of RJD won in this seat by defeating Bibhash Chandra Choudhary of BJP by a margin of 14,336 votes which was 8.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 43.14% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Bibhasha Chandra Choudhary of BJP won in this seat defeating of NCP by a margin of 27,168 votes which was 19.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.48% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 68. Barari Assembly segment of Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dulal Chandra Goswami won the Katihar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes this Assembly segment and NCP won the Katihar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Barari are: Neeraj Kumar (RJD), Bijay Singh (JDU), Bibhash Chandra Choudhary (LJP), Md. Shamsad Alam (NCP), Kavindra Kumar Paul (BSLP), Tanuja Khatoon (PP), Nasim Akhtar (SDPI), Md. Parvez Alam (LJD), Lal Krishna Prasad (AKP), Shailesh Kumar Singh (PPID), Md. Saghir Alam (JAP), Md. Babar (IND), Srikant Mandal (IND), Rakesh Kumar Raushan (AIMIM)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.76%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 69.62%, while it was 66.01% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 250 polling stations in 68. Barari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 221. In 2010 there were 208 polling stations.

Extent:

68. Barari constituency comprises of the following areas of Katihar district of Bihar: Blocks Barari, Sameli and Kursela. It shares an inter-state border with Katihar.

Barari seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Barari is 525.98 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Barari is: 25°21'53.6"N 87°40'22.8"E.

