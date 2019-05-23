Barasat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name AITC Dr. Kakoli Ghoshdastidar AITC Dr. Kakoli Ghoshdastidar LEADING

Barasat Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Oli Mahammad Mallick AIFB -- -- Haripada Biswas SUCI -- -- Tushar Ghosh RJCP -- -- Dipankar Baidya AMB -- -- Debasish Biswas INC -- -- Subrata Dutta BSP -- -- Sukumar Bala RJASP -- -- Saurav Basu SHS -- -- Bani Chakraborty IND -- -- Mrinal Kanti Bhattacharjee NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Mrinal Kanti Debnath AITC -- -- Dr. Kakoli Ghoshdastidar

17. Barasat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.46% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.48%. The estimated literacy level of Barasat is 85.79%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kakali Ghoshdostidar of TMC won in this seat by defeating the AIFB candidate by a margin of 1,73,141 votes which was 13.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 41.39% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kakali Ghosh Dastidar of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the AIFB candidate by a margin of 1,22,901 votes which was 11.98% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 50.94% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 83.96% and in 2009, the constituency registered 83.62% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Barasat was: Kakali Ghoshdostidar (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,74,305 men, 7,38,463 women and 24 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Barasat is: 22.7176 88.489Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बारासात, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বারাসত, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बारासात, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બરાસ્ત, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பாராசத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బారాసాత్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬರಾಸತ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബരാസത്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)