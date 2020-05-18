INDIA

1-MIN READ

Barber Shops to be Opened in Rural Tamil Nadu from Tuesday

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said, barring areas under Greater Chennai Corporation and other municipal corporations, barber shops in rural areas can be reopened.

  • IANS Chennai
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday said barber shops in rural areas will be allowed to open from Tuesday onwards.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said, barring areas under Greater Chennai Corporation and other municipal corporations, barber shops in rural areas can be reopened.

He said that the shops should be sanitised five times a day and social distancing should be maintained.

The barbers should compulsorily wear gloves and masks and the customers too should wear masks, he said.

Palaniswami said detailed guidelines will be announced.

