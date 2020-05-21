INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Barbers' Shops, Parlours Can Reopen in Green Zone in Madhya Pradesh: Govt

A hair salon in Mandla. (Image: News18)

A hair salon in Mandla. (Image: News18)

Principal Secretary, Home, S N Mishra informed that as per the SOP, those having fever, cold, cough or sore throat will not be allowed to visit these establishments

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 10:43 PM IST
Share this:

Barbers' shops and parlours can resume business in the green zone in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government announced on Thursday, and issued a standard operating protocol (SOP) for them.

Principal Secretary, Home, S N Mishra informed that as per the SOP, those having fever, cold, cough or sore throat will not be allowed to visit these establishments.

Hand sanitiser should be placed at the entry of such shops and the staff must use masks, head covers and aprons.

All the tools and equipment used at hair-cutting salons and parlours should be sanitised after every use.

The staff must sanitise their hands after each hair cut or shave.

The common area, floor, lift, lounge, stairs and handrails must be disinfected, the government order said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading