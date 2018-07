BARC Mumbai Recruitment 2018 Begins on Saturday for 224 Stipendiary Trainees Category 1 and 2 Posts, Apply Before August 20

BARC Mumbai Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 224 vacancies for posts of Stipendiary Trainees Category 1 and 2 has begun today on the official website of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai - barc.gov.in . Candidates desirous of applying for more than one post need to submit separate application forms along with subsesquent application fee.As per the official notification, the application process is scheduled to begin today i.e. July 28, however the link is not working as of now, hence the candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website to complete the application process. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before August 20.Category 1 – Rs.150Category 2 – Rs.100SC/ST/ PWD/ Women Category - NILBARC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 224Mechanical - 17Electrical - 6Metallurgy - 5Chemical - 15Civil - 1Computer Science - 5Electronics and Instrumentation - 5Chemistry - 14Physics - 18Plant Operator - 39Laboratory - 33A/C Mechanic - 13Fitter - 7Welder - 7Machinist - 7Electrical - 22Electronics and Instrumentation - 9Mechanical - 1Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand pay scale before applying:Category 1 Posts - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 19 to 24 years as on 20th August 2018.Category 2 Posts - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 22 years as on August 2018.Category 1Posts - The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.Category 2 Posts - The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Examination comprising of 3 stages viz Preliminary Test, Advanced Test and Skill Test.Start date of submission of Online Application – 28th July 2018Last date of submission of Online Application – 20th August 2018