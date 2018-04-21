GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BARC OCES Exam Result 2018 for Scientific Officer declared at barconlineexam.in; Check Now

BARC is expected to soon open the Interview Slot selection window for the shortlisted candidates. Outstation candidates will be given two-way normal AC-III tier train fare from their registered residential address, by shortest route or actual fare whichever is less.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 21, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BARC OCES Exam Result 2018 for Scientific Officer declared at barconlineexam.in; Check Now
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
BARC OCES Exam Result 2018 has been declared by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) on its official website – barconlineexam.in. BARC has released the list of candidates who have qualified for the OCES-2018 Interview round. The Interviews will be conducted in Mumbai (except Geology and Geophysics) and Hyderabad (for Geology and Geophysics only) from 15th May to 15th June 2018, tentatively.

BARC had invited applications from Engineering graduates and Science postgraduates to fill ‘Scientific Officer - Grade A’ posts via Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates (DGFS) 2018.Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment exam can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check BARC OCES Exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://barconlineexam.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Engineering’ or Science
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here to view the List of Candidates for OCES-2018 who have qualified for Selection Interview
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of the discipline you had appeared for
Step 5 – CTRL+F with your Registration number and search
Step 6 – Download the pdf and save/print it for future reference
Direct Link - http://barconlineexam.in/engineer/exam-result.html
& http://barconlineexam.in/science/exam-result.html

What’s Next?
BARC is expected to soon open the Interview Slot selection window for the shortlisted candidates. Outstation candidates will be given two-way normal AC-III tier train fare from their registered residential address, by shortest route or actual fare whichever is less.

The shortlisted candidates will be informed about the Interview slot booking process via SMS and email.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Recommended For You