BARC OCES Exam Result 2018 for Scientific Officer declared at barconlineexam.in; Check Now
BARC is expected to soon open the Interview Slot selection window for the shortlisted candidates. Outstation candidates will be given two-way normal AC-III tier train fare from their registered residential address, by shortest route or actual fare whichever is less.
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
BARC OCES Exam Result 2018 has been declared by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) on its official website – barconlineexam.in. BARC has released the list of candidates who have qualified for the OCES-2018 Interview round. The Interviews will be conducted in Mumbai (except Geology and Geophysics) and Hyderabad (for Geology and Geophysics only) from 15th May to 15th June 2018, tentatively.
BARC had invited applications from Engineering graduates and Science postgraduates to fill ‘Scientific Officer - Grade A’ posts via Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates (DGFS) 2018.Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment exam can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check BARC OCES Exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://barconlineexam.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Engineering’ or Science
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here to view the List of Candidates for OCES-2018 who have qualified for Selection Interview’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of the discipline you had appeared for
Step 5 – CTRL+F with your Registration number and search
Step 6 – Download the pdf and save/print it for future reference
Direct Link - http://barconlineexam.in/engineer/exam-result.html
& http://barconlineexam.in/science/exam-result.html
What’s Next?
The shortlisted candidates will be informed about the Interview slot booking process via SMS and email.
