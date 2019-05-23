English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bardoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bardoli (બારડોલી) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
23. Bardoli is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 63.36%. The estimated literacy level of Bardoli is 74.18%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vasava Parbhubhai Nagarbhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,23,884 votes which was 11.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.31% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Chaudhari Tusharbhai Amrasinhbhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 58,985 votes which was 7.08% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.86% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.94% and in 2009, the constituency registered 57.81% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bardoli was: Vasava Parbhubhai Nagarbhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,29,648 men, 7,84,448 women and 10 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bardoli Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bardoli is: 21.122 73.1136
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बरदोली, गुजरात (Hindi); বারদোলি, গুজরাত (Bengali); बरदोली, गुजरात (Marathi); બારડોલી, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); பார்டோலி, குஜராத் (Tamil); బార్డోలి, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಬರ್ದೊಲಿ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ബാർഡോലി, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava
Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava
SBSTP
--
--
Gamit Sureshbhai Babubhai
BRSP
--
--
Gamit Mohanbhai Babubhai
BTP
--
--
Vasava Uttambhai Somabhai
IND
--
--
Arvindbhai Bhanabhai Rathod
IND
--
--
Umedbhai Bhimsingbhai Gamit
SVPP
--
--
Gamit Kaushikbhai Virendrabhai
BJP
--
--
Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava
IND
--
--
Vasava Fatesingbhai Vahriyabhai
IND
--
--
Pragneshbhai Ratilal Chaudhari
IND
--
--
Sureshbhai Motiyabhai Chaudhari
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Dineshbhai Gulabbhai Chaudhari
INC
--
--
Chaudhari Dr. Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai
