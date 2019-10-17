Bareilly Accounts for Highest Number of Dengue Cases in UP This Year

The instances of mosquito-borne diseases have given a toss to various health experts, who are looking out for different means to deal with the menace. The cases have been reportedly higher in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where the number of dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases has raised serious worries for the residents as well as the health authorities.

In the state of Uttar Praesh, Times of India reported the Bareilly division to have accounted for the highest number of dengue cases in the state this year. As reported, a total of 76 dengue fever cases were reported in the state of Uttar Pradesh this year, with Bareilly recording for the highest number of cases at 61. The other divisions to report the dengue cases included Pilibhit with 12 cases, Budaun with five cases and Shahjahanpur with one case so far.

In his statement to TOI, additional director, health, Bareilly division, Dr Rakesh Dubey said, “Dengue is caused after a person is bitten by Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which mostly remains inside the house. It usually bites a person during the day time.”

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease, caused by the bite of Aedes aegypti. The common symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe body pain, headache, pain behind the eyes and skin rash. In case of dengue, the blood platelet count drops to less than 1 lakh. While the disease is not life-threatening, it can turn fatal if the platelet count drops to a low number.

According to the health experts, the best way to keep dengue away is to prevent oneself from mosquito bites. For this, people should keep changing water stored in coolers, buckets, flower pots and other containers. These places serve as the potential breeding grounds for Aedes Aegypti mosquito. Also, people should fill up the spots in their surroundings where water tends to collect.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Bareilly, Dr Vineet Shukla told TOI, “We have conducted mosquito source reduction exercise in all areas where a person tests positive. A team is sent to the house of the patient who has tested positive during the ELISA test to destroy mosquito sources in the surroundings. A team covers at least 50 houses within the radius of the patient’s residence, eliminating water kept in containers, flower pots, coolers, etc.”

