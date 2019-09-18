Bareilly Division Sees Surge in Dengue Cases, 35 Tested Positive This Year
Of the 27 dengue patients in Bareilly, two are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, while officials claimed the others have recovered from the illness.
Bareilly division has reported 35 dengue cases this year, of which, 27 are in Bareilly, five in Budan and three in Pilibhit.
Shahjahanpur has not reported a single case of the mosquito-borne disease this year, the Times of India report further stated. Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease, much like malaria and chikungunya that affects millions of people around the world each year.
The Aedes aegypti mosquito is the main vector that transmits the viruses that cause dengue. The viruses are passed on to humans through the bites of an infective female Aedes mosquito, which mainly acquires the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person.
According to the Chief medical officer (CMO) of Bareilly, Dr Vineet Shukla, though 27 cases of dengue have been reported in Bareilly till now, there’s no mortality.
He further added that the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, whose bite causes dengue, does not travel a distance of over 10m. Thus, when a person is tested positive with dengue, they immediately send a team to the house of the infected to destroy mosquitoes at the source.
He further added that they also cover all houses nearby and clear up stagnant water in containers, flower pots, etc. According to Dr Shukla, by destroying potential spaces for mosquitoes to breed, they are able to stop the multiplication of dengue.
According to the CMO, apart from mosquito source reduction, they spray the area with pyrethrum and larvicides apart from conducting fogging.
Health officials say a majority of the patients belonged to Bhojipura, Baheri Urban, Dhaura Tanda and adjoining areas.
According to health department data, only two positive cases of dengue were detected in Bareilly in 2018. There was one confirmed case in 2017 and 73 in 2016.
