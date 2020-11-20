Bareilly Goes in for Testing People from Delhi for Covid at Border

In the wake of the recent spurt in coronavirus infection in the national capital, the Bareilly administration, in a bid to shield the district from a similar fate, has deployed mobile vans at its borders to test all those coming here from Delhi.

City's Additional District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar Singh, who is in charge of the Integrated Covid-19 Control Room here, on Friday said the district administration is keeping a close eye on all those coming from Delhi.

Directives have been issued to ensure prompt corona tests of people coming from Delhi for which mobile vans have been deployed on the borders, he said. The administration is making an all-out effort to see to it that those testing positive go in for home isolation, the ADM said, adding the corporators' help too is being sought in this task.

Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam said hundreds of people keep coming from Delhi and so it is a must to see to it that the infection does not spread here. All the corporators have been asked to ensure prompt testing of all those coming from Delhi in their respective wards, the Mayor said, adding even those who test negative should be asked to go in for another test in case of any symptom surfaces in five to ten days.

Making an appeal to Nagar Nigam staff besides the district administration and the Health Department, the Mayor said local corporators will also help people in this. Corporators are appealing on loudspeakers for people coming from Delhi to go in for testing, he added.

