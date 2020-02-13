Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Groom Goes Missing as 'Baraat' Stops at Eatery Post Wedding, Found Hanging from Tree Hours Later

Asha, the bride, told the police that she suspected foul play because Dushyant was happy after the wedding and had no reason to commit suicide. The deceased had fought his way to marry the girl of his choice in Bareilly.

IANS

Updated:February 13, 2020, 10:19 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Groom Goes Missing as 'Baraat' Stops at Eatery Post Wedding, Found Hanging from Tree Hours Later
Representative image

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A groom, who married a girl of his choice, went missing from a wayside eatery where the "baraat" had stopped on its way back from the wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

He was later found hanging from a tree, about two kilometers away, police said. According to reports, the wedding had taken place on Monday and the incident took place on Tuesday when the baraat was returning after the wedding.

The police said that the groom Dushyant Giri, 22, committed suicide.

After his brother and others failed to trace the groom, they informed police and sent the bride back to her parent's house in Bareilly.

Station house officer (SHO) of Pakbada police station inspector Surendra Pal Singh said: "When we were sending the body for an autopsy, Giri's family members told us that they did not want any further action, including the post-mortem. But, following the standard procedure, we sent the body to a mortuary for an autopsy."

Meanwhile, Moradabad Superintendent of Police (city) Amit Kumar Anand said the post-mortem report confirmed it to be the death by hanging.

Dushyant's brother Shivyant said: "We halted at a roadside eatery, where Dushyant ordered tea, but he disappeared all of sudden. We tried to search him out, but in vain. Then we informed police and left for home. Later, police informed us over the phone that they found Dushyant's body hanging from a tree."

The families of Dushyant and his bride, Asha, were shocked over the incident.

Asha, the bride, told the police that she suspected foul play because Dushyant was happy after the wedding and had no reason to commit suicide.

Dushyant, who worked as a salesman at a petrol pump in Meerut, had fought his way to marry the girl of his choice in Bareilly.

Both families bowed to the wishes of the couple and they got them married.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram