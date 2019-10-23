Take the pledge to vote

Bareilly Reports 12 New Dengue Cases in One Week, Total Number Rises to 74

The Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh has reported 12 new cases over the past one week. With these, the total number of cases has reached 74 in the district for the year.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)

Uttar Pradesh has seen a sudden increase in the number of dengue cases because of incessant rainfall and sudden change in monsoon, leading to a spurt in mosquito-breeding and hotspots.

The Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh has reported 12 new cases over the past one week. With these, the total number of cases has reached 74 in the district for the year, The Times of India reported.

The total number of people who have been tested positive for dengue this season in Bareilly division is 98. Out of these, the highest number of cases has been reported in Bareilly district with 74. This is followed by 13 cases in Pilibhit, five cases in Budaun and six dengue fever cases in Shahjahanpur. Additionally, two suspected deaths have been reported in Pilibhit. To bring the number under control, the health department is conducting an audit of these two deaths for confirmation, the report said.

Bareilly’s Chief medical officer, Dr Vineet Shukla said, “Of the total 74 positive cases reported in Bareilly district, we have done source reduction in 65 cases and are in the process of completing in remaining cases.”

Additionally, a team is being sent to the house of each patient who has been tested positive for dengue. This is being done to reduce mosquito sources by destroying mosquito sources in the surrounding area near a patient’s house. A single team covers at least 50 houses near the residence of the patient. They eliminate water kept in containers, flower pots, coolers, etc.

Dengue is caused through the bite of Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which mostly remains inside the house. It usually bites a person during the day time. The common symptoms of dengue are high fever, severe body pain, headache, pain behind the eyes and skin rash.

