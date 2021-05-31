india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Bareilly SDM Attacked by Local Mining Mafia, Escapes Unhurt
1-MIN READ

Bareilly SDM Attacked by Local Mining Mafia, Escapes Unhurt

Representative image (PTI)

Representative image (PTI)

The attackers also opened fire but nobody suffered any gunshot injury, police said.

Members of a local mafia on Monday attacked Bareilly Sub Divisional Magistrate Vishu Raja when he went to check illegal mining in Izzatnagar area here, injuring four members of his team, police said. The attackers also opened fire but nobody suffered any gunshot injury, they said. The SDM received information about illegal mining in Mundia Ahmad Rajpura Mafi area and rushed to the spot with his team, Superintendent of Police (city) Ravindra Kumar said.

Seeing his vehicle, the miners started fleeing in their JCB and tractor trolleys and as an attempt was being made to stop them, an SUV came in front of the government vehicle, he said. Reportedly, about six people in the SUV started using abusive language with the SDM and pushed him. As the officer’s staff tried to remove them, the miscreants, armed with licensed revolver, country-made firearm and sharp-edged weapons, fired upon the team, he said.

The SDM’s orderly, driver and two home guards were injured as they were beaten up, the SP said. Raja informed the police and a team rushed to the spot, the SP said, adding that one of the miscreants was chased and caught even as all the others fled.

A case has been registered at Izzatnagar police station on charges of murderous assault, assault, using abusive language and obstructing government work on the complaint of the SDM, he said. Further investigation is underway, the SP said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 31, 2021, 17:48 IST