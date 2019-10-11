Bareilly to Begin Active Case Surveillance Twice a Month in 99 Villages

Active case surveillance will be carried out twice a month in 99 villages categorised as "high risk of malaria" in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly by the officials of the health department.

The decision has been taken after each of these villages reported at least 10 cases of plasmodium falciparum (PF) or plasmodium vivax (PV) malaria. Eight out of the total 99 villages have reported more than 50 PF cases.

Second round of indoor residual spray has been initiated in all the 99 villages, The Times of India reported.

District Malaria Officer DR Singh said, "We have conducted camps for active case findings in these 99 villages twice in the past, but as these villages are categorised as high risk, we have decided to conduct surveillance twice every month. There are chances that the number of malaria cases may go up in these villages. Thus, our priority is to find out hidden cases and start immediate treatment."

The report stated that according to officials, out of the total 99 villages, a majority of 49 villages are located in Bhamora block, followed by 39 in Majhgavan. Ramnagar and Meerganj blocks have only nine and two villages respectively.

The second round of indoor residual spray was conducted in 39 villages, and the work in the remaining 69 villages would commence from October 12, the daily reported officials saying.

More than 50 cases of "deadly" PF malaria have been reported from eight of the 99 villages including Dalipur, Bilouri, Kusari, Khiratpur and Naugavan Aahiran under Bhamora block and Majhagavan, Nohara and Amroli under Majhgavan block.

“Following the malaria outbreak, a population of eight lakh was highly affected in the district. Out of the total cases, 37.8 percent children up to the age of 14 years and 62.2 percent adults aged 15 and above were tested positive for malaria this year,” district malaria officer DR Singh said.

From January to September this year, Uttar Pradesh reported 74,749 malaria cases of which around 71 percent of cases were detected in just two districts of Bareilly and Budaun. According to the Uttar Pradesh health department, Bareilly reported 51 percent or 37,824 cases, while neighbouring Budaun reported 20 percent or 15,273 of the total malaria cases reported in the state. The third-largest malaria cases were reported from Sonbhadra district where 2,602 people were tested positive of malaria.

Of the total malaria cases in Uttar Pradesh, 9,690 were found to be of “killer” PF strain. Moreover, around 99 percent of PF cases were reported again from Bareilly (8,057) and Budaun (1,551). All the other districts in Uttar Pradesh together reported 82 PF cases.

