American DJ and music producer Diplo took to his Instagram handle and shared his life when he lived in India. Taking to the social media platform, he shared images from that time of his life. He wrote about how he travelled to India with one-way ticket. Further, he mentioned that he barely had any money or expectations. He bought a used Enfield motorcycle and travelled everywhere from Ladakh to Rishikesh to Calcutta to Gujarat. This is how he learned a bit of the language collected records. He did a small job, ate thali every lunch, and swam in the rivers.

“I can talk about my youth in India for hours. I had a friend (he was dealing drugs and Awol from the US ARMY) who would take me to whore houses where he would meet up with his regular girls and I would smoke hash and listen to the sickest sitar and tabla players in sketchy basements where each establishment only had numbers, not names. I cut my teeth in India, I learned about music I lived weekly on a few dollars," he wrote. This comes in as Diplo recently came to India to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival. Have a look at the post:

The post, since being uploaded, has gone viral. “I drove an Enfield around Goa when I was 18, life changing experience!" wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “This is amazing! When I was 16 I went to Alaska to work as a commercial fisherwoman that experience made me a survivor."

Earlier, the music producer made headlines for charging up the crowd at Lollapalooza with his terrific performance.

The ‘Genius’ hitmaker arrived in India on Sunday morning donning Abhishek Bachchan’s film Dhoom t-shirt. When he took to the stage in the evening, he could be seen wearing an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan t-shirt.

Diplo made the crowd dance to his beats as he mixed Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava among many other tracks at Lollapalooza. Some of the tracks he played were Lean On, Where are you now and Mundian tu bach ke among others. For the uninitiated, Diplo also collaborated with Pritam on the track Phurrr from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

