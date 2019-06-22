Bargari Sacrilege Main Suspect Killed by 2 Inmates in Nabha Prison, Amarinder Singh Orders Probe
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered an inquiry into the attack on the prime suspect in the Bargari sacrilege case at the New Nabha prison, warning of stringent punishment for the assailants, an official statement said.
File photo of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Chandigarh: Prime suspect in the Bargari sacrilege case was killed allegedly by two inmates in a Nabha prison in Punjab on Saturday evening, police said.
The incident occurred around 5.15 pm, when Mahinderpal Bittu was attacked by other inmates. Bittu was rushed to Nabha civil hospital near Patiala, but he was declared brought dead, they said.
Police said that preliminary investigations have revealed that Bittu (49), a resident of Faridkot, was allegedly attacked by Gursewak Singh and Maninder Singh, who were lodged in the Nabha prison in a murder case.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered an inquiry into the attack on the prime suspect in the Bargari sacrilege case at the New Nabha prison, warning of stringent punishment for the assailants, an official statement said.
Bittu was accused in the case related to the desecration of Shri Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari, Faridkot in 2015.
Additional Director General of PrisonsRohit Chaudhary will head the fact-finding committee, which has been asked to submit the report within three days, the statement said.
"The inquiry will be in addition to the mandatory judicial inquest into the murder of the accused, Mahinderpal Bittu, who was arrested last year," it said.
The chief minster hasordered beefing up of security in the state in the wake of the attack on Bittu, a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda sect, while appealing to all communities to maintain peace and "not give in to rumours."
Those involved in the attack would face punishment, he asserted.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh is Shahid Kapoor's Biggest Opener, Google Pays Tribute to Amrish Puri
- Shrenu Parikh Undergoes Stark Transformation as TV Show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Takes Time Leap
- Streaming Now: George Clooney's Money Monster, Indian Adaptation of The Office Dropping This Week
- Google Pixel 4 Leaks in New Mint Green and White Colour Variants
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s