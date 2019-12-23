Barhait Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Berhait): Simon Malto of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

3. Barhait (Berhait) (बरहेट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Sahebganj (साहेबगंज) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Barhait is part of 1. Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.34% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 22.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.73%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 1,95,391 eligible electors, of which 98,555 were male, 96,835 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Barhait, there are 2455 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 1514 are male, 941 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1999 voters in the 80+ age category and 2630 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Barhait Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Simon Malto LEADING AJSU -- -- Gamliyel Hembrom BSP -- -- Baidhnath Pahadiya TMC -- -- Sheela Tudu JVMP -- -- Hopna Tudu Shiv Sena -- -- Kunal Kant Tudu IND -- -- Chandu Soren LJP -- -- Samuel Kumar Maraiya IND -- -- Barnard Hembrom IND -- -- Mary Nisha Hansdak IND -- -- Lili Hansda JMM -- -- Hemant Soren

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,85,700 eligible electors, of which 93,990 were male, 91,710 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,67,515.

Barhait has an elector sex ratio of 982.55.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Hemant Soren of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 24087 votes which was 17.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 46.18% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 20,318 votes which was 20.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 40.04% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JMM got the most votes and the in the 3. Barhait Assembly segment of Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Rajmahal Parliament seat was won by JMM's Vijay Kumar Hansdak.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.9%, while it was 60.56% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 277 polling stations in 3. Barhait constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 225.

Extent: 3. Barhait constituency comprises of the following areas of Sahebganj district of Jharkhand: Barhait and Ranga police stations in Rajmahal sub-division; and Sundarpahari police station and Gram Panchayats Rajabhita, Kero, Kairasol, Bara Telo and Barapipra in Boarijar police station in Godda sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Barhait is: 24.7903 87.4131.

