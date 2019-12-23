Barhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Manoj Kumar Yadav of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

21. Barhi (बरही), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Hazaribagh (हजारीबाग) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Barhi is part of 14. Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.48%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,87,477 eligible electors, of which 1,51,024 were male, 1,36,452 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Barhi, there are 6263 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3285 are male, 2977 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3160 voters in the 80+ age category and 2261 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Barhi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Manoj Kumar Yadav LEADING JVMP -- -- Arbind Kumar INC -- -- Umashankar Akela BSP -- -- Md. Jamal Uddin TMC -- -- Rajeev Ranjan CPI -- -- Ramanuj Kumar RMP -- -- Chhathi Devi AAP -- -- Sanjay Kumar Mehta IND -- -- Basudew Paswan IND -- -- Bipin Kumar Sinha IND -- -- Manoj Kumar Paswan IND -- -- Mo. Seraj HAM(S) -- -- Digamber Bhuiya PPOI(D) -- -- Shiv Kumar Ram

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,62,939 eligible electors, of which 1,39,736 were male, 1,23,202 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,07,089.

Barhi has an elector sex ratio of 903.51.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Manoj Kumar Yadav of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7085 votes which was 4.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.13% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8,085 votes which was 6.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.53% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 21. Barhi Assembly segment of Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency. Hazaribagh Parliament seat was won by BJP's Jayant Sinha.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.4%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.37%, while it was 62.31% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 402 polling stations in 21. Barhi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 331.

Extent: 21. Barhi constituency comprises of the following areas of Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand: Barhi police station in Hazaribagh Sadar sub-division; and Chauparan police station in Kodarrna sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Barhi is: 24.3472 85.3765.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Barhi results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.