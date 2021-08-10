Barmer Records 27 Mass Suicide Cases In 5 Years, Administration On High Alert

The Barmer region in Rajasthan has been witnessing an increasing trend of mass suicides. According to figures, 47 cases of multiple suicides have been reported in the last five years in the district which is situated near the Pakistan border. Barmer is seeing a surge in cases where parents jump to death in wells along with their children. Barmer, generally known for producing coal, gas and oil, is now making headlines for these deaths.

As many as 49 children have been killed by their parents in Barmer, and the recent incident in Mahabar area is an example of this growing trend. On Saturday, a woman hanged her son and daughter, and then killed herself over a family dispute, reported Times of India.

Family dispute also ended the lives of an elderly couple in Barmer last month. Khumaram and Champadevi allegedly poisoned their food and then died helplessly at their home in Bhurtiya village.

The administration is worried about the increasing cases of mass suicides, and is planning to tackle this menace by engaging with the stakeholders. Barmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Sharma said the forces will work with villagers, community liaison group (CLG) members and others to raise awareness and try to reduce the cases of sucide.

Sharma said that deaths arising from jumping into wells constitute a significant portion in mass suicides. Therefore, focus will be on building stairs inside the wells to prevent such deaths.

In terms of yearly data, Barmer witnessed four cases of mass suicides in 2016 when 12 people, including four women died. Four women and six other innocents died from mass suicide in 2017. There was a slight reduction in 2018 when five peoplebecame a victim of mass suicide. However, the progress completely overturned in 2019 when 19 people died in mass suicides. Seven such incidents happened in 2020 in which as many women and 11 others died.

In 2021, four cases of mass suicide have been reported leading in the deaths of eight people till August month.

