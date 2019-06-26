Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Barmer Tent Tragedy Fallout of Administrative Negligence, Says Vasundhara Raje

The pandal under which the people were listening to a 'Ram katha' in Barmer had collapsed due to strong winds and rain on Sunday evening, leaving at least 15 dead and over 70 injured.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
A tent collapses in Rajasthan's Barmer district killing 14. (Image: PTI)
A tent collapses in Rajasthan's Barmer district killing 14. (Image: PTI)
Jodhpur: Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday termed the Barmer pandal tragedy a fallout of administrative and governmental negligence and said that the inquiry report should be out soon.

The pandal under which the people were listening to a "Ram katha" at Jasol village in Barmer district had collapsed due to strong winds and rain on Sunday evening, leaving at least 15 dead and over 70 injured.

Raje visited the incident site and met those injured in the tragedy at the hospital. She also met the kin of the deceased, and expressed condolences.

Talking to media persons in Jodhpur, Raje said, "I visited the spot where the tragedy took place. It was evident that there was a grave administrative and governmental negligence. Nobody obtained details about the event in advance." She added that even the electricity arrangements were not taken care of.

The former CM said the inquiry report should be out soon so that the responsibility could be fixed. The Jodhpur divisional commissioner is holding an inquiry into the incident.

