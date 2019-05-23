Barpeta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name AGP Kumar Deepak Das AGP Kumar Deepak Das LEADING

Barpeta Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PJP(S) -- -- Aroon Barooa AIUDF -- -- Rafiqul Islam Leading SUCI -- -- Chitralekha Das VPI -- -- Saniara Parbin NRC -- -- Bhadreswar Barman NPP -- -- Pranabjyoti Das Rajbonshi AGP -- -- Kumar Deepak Das AITC -- -- Ashahak Ali Dewan RPI(A) -- -- Rejaul Karim NRMP -- -- Matiar Rahman BGP -- -- Santanu Mukherjee IND -- -- Arfan Ali NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Abdul Khaleque

6. Barpeta is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Lower Assam region of Assam in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.01%. The estimated literacy level of Barpeta is 66.81%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sirajuddin Ajmal of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 42,341 votes which was 3.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 32.73% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ismail Hussain of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the AGP candidate by a margin of 30,429 votes which was 3.38% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 35.75% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.40% and in 2009, the constituency registered 72.7% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Barpeta was: Sirajuddin Ajmal (AIUDF) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,55,566 men, 6,74,622 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Barpeta is: 26.3258 91.0076Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बारपेटा, असम (Hindi); বরপাটা, অসম (Bengali); बारपेटा, आसाम (Marathi); બાારપેટા, આસામ (Gujarati); பர்பெட்டா, அசாம் (Tamil); బార్పేట, అసోం (Telugu); ಬಾರ್​ಪೇಟ, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ബാർപേട്ട, അസം (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)