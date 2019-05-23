English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Barpeta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Barpeta MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Barpeta MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
AGP
Kumar Deepak Das
AGP
Kumar Deepak Das
LEADING
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sirajuddin Ajmal of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 42,341 votes which was 3.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 32.73% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
Barpeta Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PJP(S)
--
--
Aroon Barooa
AIUDF
--
--
Rafiqul Islam
SUCI
--
--
Chitralekha Das
VPI
--
--
Saniara Parbin
NRC
--
--
Bhadreswar Barman
NPP
--
--
Pranabjyoti Das Rajbonshi
AGP
--
--
Kumar Deepak Das
AITC
--
--
Ashahak Ali Dewan
RPI(A)
--
--
Rejaul Karim
NRMP
--
--
Matiar Rahman
BGP
--
--
Santanu Mukherjee
IND
--
--
Arfan Ali
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Abdul Khaleque
In 2009, Ismail Hussain of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the AGP candidate by a margin of 30,429 votes which was 3.38% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 35.75% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.40% and in 2009, the constituency registered 72.7% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Barpeta was: Sirajuddin Ajmal (AIUDF) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,55,566 men, 6,74,622 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Barpeta Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Barpeta is: 26.3258 91.0076
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बारपेटा, असम (Hindi); বরপাটা, অসম (Bengali); बारपेटा, आसाम (Marathi); બાારપેટા, આસામ (Gujarati); பர்பெட்டா, அசாம் (Tamil); బార్పేట, అసోం (Telugu); ಬಾರ್ಪೇಟ, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ബാർപേട്ട, അസം (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results