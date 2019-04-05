English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Barrack Burnt in Srinagar Jail After Inmates Clash With Authorities in Overnight Violence
The inmates burnt a temporary shelter and tried to come to the outer cordon of the jail located in the downtown area of the city.
Picture for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Riots broke out in Srinagar’s high security central jail on Thursday night after rumours started making rounds that some of the inmates were being shifted to jails outside Kashmir.
The authorities maintained that the inmates were taken out to carry out repair work inside a barrack. The inmates burnt a temporary shelter and tried to come to the outer cordon of the jail located in the downtown area of the city, the police said.
A gas cylinder explosion also took place in the ensuing violence. Fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames. However, no casualty has been reported.
The security has been beefed up and more personnel called in to control the situation.
Around 480 people are in prison here. The situation, according to the authorities, was under control on Friday morning.
(With inputs from PTI)
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
