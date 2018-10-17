English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Barring CM Vijayan, Centre Denies Permission to Kerala Ministers to Go Abroad for Flood Relief Funds
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to leave for some of the Gulf countries on Wednesday as part of the efforts to mobilise funds from Kerala expatriates.
File photo of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre has denied permission for the scheduled visit of Kerala ministers to 17 countries to mobilise funds from expatriates for flood relief work, officials here said Wednesday.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to leave for some of the Gulf countries on Wednesday as part of the efforts to mobilise funds from Kerala expatriates.
He is expected to be back by October 21.
Seventeen of the 20 state ministers had also planned to visit different countries in the Gulf and Europe to mobilise funds.
However, the Centre has approved the foreign visit of the chief minister alone.
Officials at the CM's office said the Centre has refused permission for the ministers' foreign trip.
The ministers were scheduled to visit various countries, for five days beginning today to mobilise funds from the expatriate community to help rebuild the flood-hit state.
Vijayan had said on October 3 that each minister would visit various countries from October 17 to 21, including in the Gulf and Europe.
Kerala had suffered huge damage in the torrential rains that lashed the state in August last, claiming 493 lives and leaving a trail of destruction.
The LDF government had last month decided to raise Rs 15,900 crore as loan from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and other funding agencies to rebuild the prime sectors of the state.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to leave for some of the Gulf countries on Wednesday as part of the efforts to mobilise funds from Kerala expatriates.
He is expected to be back by October 21.
Seventeen of the 20 state ministers had also planned to visit different countries in the Gulf and Europe to mobilise funds.
However, the Centre has approved the foreign visit of the chief minister alone.
Officials at the CM's office said the Centre has refused permission for the ministers' foreign trip.
The ministers were scheduled to visit various countries, for five days beginning today to mobilise funds from the expatriate community to help rebuild the flood-hit state.
Vijayan had said on October 3 that each minister would visit various countries from October 17 to 21, including in the Gulf and Europe.
Kerala had suffered huge damage in the torrential rains that lashed the state in August last, claiming 493 lives and leaving a trail of destruction.
The LDF government had last month decided to raise Rs 15,900 crore as loan from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and other funding agencies to rebuild the prime sectors of the state.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sajid Khan Says He Treated Women Badly in this Old Interview
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
- New Hyundai Santro Prices Leaked Ahead of October 23 Launch
- Brazil's Miranda Silences Argentina With Last Gasp Winner
- ISL 2018/19: Delhi Dynamos and ATK Eye First Win of the Season
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...