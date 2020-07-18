INDIA

Barring Coronavirus Infection Hotspots, Lockdown Lifted in Thane City

Police personnel wearing masks stop vehicles at a check post on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway during lockdown in Thane. (PTI)

Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said in a late evening order that the latest lockdown, imposed on June 10, was being withdrawn from areas where the coronavirus spread is not very serious.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 10:19 PM IST
Lockdown in Thane city for containment of coronavirus was lifted on Saturday, barring the areas which are infection hotspots.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said in a late evening order that the latest lockdown, imposed on June 10, was being withdrawn from areas where the coronavirus spread is not very serious. But the infection hotspots will have extended lockdown till July 31, the order stated.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said in an order that all civic staff will work seven days a week in view of the pandemic situation.

