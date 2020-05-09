INDIA

1-MIN READ

Barring Pulwama, Mobile Phone Services Restored After 3 Days in Kashmir

A horse drinks water from a leaking water-pipe on a deserted street during lockdown in Srinagar. (PTI)

Subscribers of BSNL postpaid services complained that SMS facility which was suspended on May 6, has still not been restored.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
Srinagar: Authorities restored mobile phone services in Kashmir, except Pulwama district, after remaining suspended for three days, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Mobile phone and internet services were suspended across Kashmir in the wake of Hizbul chief commander, Riyaz Naikoo's killing in a gunfight with the security forces on May 6.

Only BSNL postpaid services were operational during the last three days without Internet facility.

"We have restored mobile phones provided by all service providers since yesterday (Friday) evening. These were restored across the Valley except Pulwama district," the officer said.

"While Internet facility has remained uninterrupted on fixed landline connections, we will restore the mobile Internet facility soon in the valley."

