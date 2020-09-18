Bars In Andhra Pradesh To Be Re-opened From September 19

Amaravati:: After nearly six months of closure due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, bars would be re-opened in Andhra Pradesh from Saturday. The state government, however, decided to levy a 20 per cent ‘COVID-19 fee’ on the basic licence of bars and also a 10 per cent additional retail excise tax on liquor.

The state would earn Rs 40 crore in the form of the COVID-19 fee and another Rs 300 crore as additional retail excise tax. Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said the government decided to continue all the 840 bar licences, existing as on June 30, 2020, till June 30, 2021, subject to the outcome of a pending batch of writ petitions in the High Court.

