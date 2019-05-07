Basava Jayanti: Best WhatsApp Wishes and Messages to Share with Your Friends, Family

Basava Jayanti 2019: Basava Jayanthi or Basava Jayanti is celebrated in South Indian states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The date for Basava Jayanthi changes every year and this year it will be celebrated on May 7. It is an important day for the Lingayats, and also marks a state holiday in the Indian state of Karnataka. Basava Jayanthi marks the birthday of Basavanna, a 12th-century poet-philosopher.Basavanna, a great poet, social reformer and philosopher, was a staunch supporter of Lord Shiva. He was one of the instrumental people in continuing the Bhakti movement in Karnataka. Basavanna’s birthday is also said to begin a new age called Basavanna era or Basaveshwar era. In Karnataka, people gather and worship in the temple of Lord Basavanna to mark the celebration of this day with pomp and show.Here are a few wishes and quotes from Lord Basavanna that you can share with your friends and family as you celebrate Basava Jayanthi today:1.Never lose heart while pursuing the path of trust. Live a principled life – Lord Basavanna.2.Don’t treat me like a stranger. Regard me as Thy man alone. Consider me as none but Thy son. O Lord, Kudala Sangama – Lord Basavanna.3.Live morally. Do not aspire for other’s wealth, women and god – Lord Basavanna.4.Happy Basava Jayanti!5.My actions go one way, another way my speech! Look, lord, there is no trace of purity in me! Where action fitting to the word is found, there, truly, Lord Kudala Sangama dwells – Lord Basavanna.6.In a brahmin house where they feed the fire as a god when the fire goes wild and burns the house they splash on it the water of the gutter and the dust of the street, beat their breasts and call the crowd. These men then forget their worship and scold their fire, O Lord of the meeting rivers! – Lord Basavanna.7.Make your body the temple of God – Lord Basavanna.8.Earn wealth through honest and truthful work - – Lord Basavanna.