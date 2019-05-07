English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Basava Jayanti: Best WhatsApp Wishes and Messages to Share with Your Friends, Family
Basavanna, a great poet, social reformer and philosopher, was a staunch supporter of Lord Shiva. He was one of the instrumental people in continuing the Bhakti movement in Karnataka.
Representative Image
Loading...
Basava Jayanti 2019: Basava Jayanthi or Basava Jayanti is celebrated in South Indian states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The date for Basava Jayanthi changes every year and this year it will be celebrated on May 7. It is an important day for the Lingayats, and also marks a state holiday in the Indian state of Karnataka. Basava Jayanthi marks the birthday of Basavanna, a 12th-century poet-philosopher.
Basavanna, a great poet, social reformer and philosopher, was a staunch supporter of Lord Shiva. He was one of the instrumental people in continuing the Bhakti movement in Karnataka. Basavanna’s birthday is also said to begin a new age called Basavanna era or Basaveshwar era. In Karnataka, people gather and worship in the temple of Lord Basavanna to mark the celebration of this day with pomp and show.
Here are a few wishes and quotes from Lord Basavanna that you can share with your friends and family as you celebrate Basava Jayanthi today:
1.Never lose heart while pursuing the path of trust. Live a principled life – Lord Basavanna.
2.Don’t treat me like a stranger. Regard me as Thy man alone. Consider me as none but Thy son. O Lord, Kudala Sangama – Lord Basavanna.
3.Live morally. Do not aspire for other’s wealth, women and god – Lord Basavanna.
4.Happy Basava Jayanti!
5.My actions go one way, another way my speech! Look, lord, there is no trace of purity in me! Where action fitting to the word is found, there, truly, Lord Kudala Sangama dwells – Lord Basavanna.
6.In a brahmin house where they feed the fire as a god when the fire goes wild and burns the house they splash on it the water of the gutter and the dust of the street, beat their breasts and call the crowd. These men then forget their worship and scold their fire, O Lord of the meeting rivers! – Lord Basavanna.
7.Make your body the temple of God – Lord Basavanna.
8.Earn wealth through honest and truthful work - – Lord Basavanna.
Basavanna, a great poet, social reformer and philosopher, was a staunch supporter of Lord Shiva. He was one of the instrumental people in continuing the Bhakti movement in Karnataka. Basavanna’s birthday is also said to begin a new age called Basavanna era or Basaveshwar era. In Karnataka, people gather and worship in the temple of Lord Basavanna to mark the celebration of this day with pomp and show.
Here are a few wishes and quotes from Lord Basavanna that you can share with your friends and family as you celebrate Basava Jayanthi today:
1.Never lose heart while pursuing the path of trust. Live a principled life – Lord Basavanna.
2.Don’t treat me like a stranger. Regard me as Thy man alone. Consider me as none but Thy son. O Lord, Kudala Sangama – Lord Basavanna.
3.Live morally. Do not aspire for other’s wealth, women and god – Lord Basavanna.
4.Happy Basava Jayanti!
5.My actions go one way, another way my speech! Look, lord, there is no trace of purity in me! Where action fitting to the word is found, there, truly, Lord Kudala Sangama dwells – Lord Basavanna.
6.In a brahmin house where they feed the fire as a god when the fire goes wild and burns the house they splash on it the water of the gutter and the dust of the street, beat their breasts and call the crowd. These men then forget their worship and scold their fire, O Lord of the meeting rivers! – Lord Basavanna.
7.Make your body the temple of God – Lord Basavanna.
8.Earn wealth through honest and truthful work - – Lord Basavanna.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Star Chris Evans Surprises Everyone at High School Reunion
- Google I/O 2019: How to Watch Live, With Pixel 3a, Android 10 Q, Assistant And More Expected
- Air India Goof Up $300,000 Transaction, Transfers Fund to Nigeria Instead of US Firm
- Met Gala Red Carpet: Celebrities Lead the Cavalcade in the Most 'Campiest' Outfits
- Tendulkar, Laxman to Depose Before BCCI Ethics Officer on May 14
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results