Basavaraj Bommai: Yediyurappa Strong Man and a Known Lingayat Face

Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Home, Law & Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, has been appointed the Chief Minister of Karnataka following BS Yediyurappa’s resignation on Monday.

Bommai, who was also said to be Yediyurappa’s recommendation for the position of CM, belongs to the Sadara Lingayat community. His father, SR Bommai, also served as Karnataka’s Chief Minister.

Before foraying into politics, Bommai was an engineer by profession after graduting from B V Bhoomreddy Engineering College in Hubbali and was an industrial entrepreneur. He also worked in Tata Motors for three years.

Bommai started his career in politics as a Youth Janata Dal member. Soon, he was appointed as the chief secretary to the then CM J H Patel in 1996.

Since joining the BJP in 2008, Bommai rose among the party ranks and went on to hold the portfolio of Water Resources Development for five continuous years from 2008 t0 2013 when the BJP was in power.

Bommai has been a party fixture and a close confidante to Yediyurappa. He is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district.

Interestingly, Bommai is one more in the line of fathers and sons who’ve both become CMs. While Karnataka itself has the example of Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy, Mulayam and Akhilesh Yadav led UP, Odisha had Biju and Naveen at helm. Fathers of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh’s current CMs also led the states before.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here