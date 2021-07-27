CHANGE LANGUAGE
Basavaraj Bommai Set To Replace Yediyurappa As Karnatka CM, Swearing-in Likely Tomorrow

Bommai belongs to the Sadara Lingayat community.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the BJP has given Bommai this responsibility as he is a very experienced and senior party member.

Basavaraj Bommai, senior BJP leader, is set to be the new Karnataka Chief Minister after BS Yediyurappa resigned on Monday.

Bommai was selected by the BJP to take over the reins of Yediyurappa, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced after the legislature party meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was held at Hotel Capitol in Bengaluru in the presence of central observers and the state in-charge. Yediyurappa was also present at the meeting.

“The party has given Bommai this responsibility. Bomai is a very experienced and senior party member. I am confident he will carry forward the programmes of Narendra Modi in Karnataka,” Pradhan said.

Bommai is the son of SR Bommai, former Karnataka CM. He joined the BJP in 2008 and has no RSS connection.

After the meeting, Bommai said, “I am now going to Raj Bhawan along with central leadership.”

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held tomorrow at 3.20pm.

first published:July 27, 2021, 20:31 IST