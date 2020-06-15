Maharashtra to Reopen its Schools from July, Minister Says 'Decision Taken After Due Diligence'

Mumbai: Maharashtra is all set to begin the academic session from July, beginning with senior classes. However, schools will be opened only in districts where no coronavirus cases have been found in a month, while in other areas 'online schools' will be functional.

"Physical schools can begin in July after following all due diligence. We have specifically instructed district administration that schools to be opened only in places where cases haven't been found for a month. Also, senior grades to begin first," state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad told News18, adding that in Vidarbha online schools will start from June 26.

She further said that the government will use TV platform for education, while taking efforts to rope in Doordarshan and radio for the purpose.

"SOPs approved today will be issued in a few days. We don't encourage online classes for pre-primary, for 1st and 2nd grade," Gaikwad said.