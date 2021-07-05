‘Baseless, Motivated’: India Rejects Pak’s Claim of Involvement in Blast Outside Hafiz Saeed's House

India on Monday refuted Pakistan’s claim that an Indian citizen was behind a powerful bomb blast outside the house of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed in Lahore last month.

Top sources in the government told News18 that charges of Indian involvement in Johar town blast by Pakistan are baseless and motivated.

“All charges made by Pakistan regarding Johar town blast are baseless and without any evidence. Pakistan is giving shelter to all Jihadi groups and the recent addition is Taliban. The association of Terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in training camps and infiltration in India is known to everyone,” they said.

“The drone attack in Jammu also originated from Pakistan. Before maligning any government agency, Pakistan should collect hard evidence. Pakistan shouldn’t forget their ISI chief’s briefing to Parliamentarians on July 03 that suggested they are harbouring Taaliban in Pakistan,” the sources pointed out. “Pakistani interior minister also said in a statement that they have millions of Talibanis in Pakistan,” they added.

Two IAF personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosions that took place at the Air Force base in Jammu Airport in the early hours of June 27. As per an initial probe, the use of drones to carry out two blasts seemed to be an attempt by Pakistan to repeat the 2016 terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force base in Punjab’s Pathankot.

Top intelligence sources told News18 that the Jammu airport blasts, in which two people were injured, was an attempt from across the border.

In 2016, four to six terrorists suspected to be affiliated with the Jaish-E-Mohammed terror outfit had launched a suicide attack on the Pathankot airbase. The subsequent operation had lasted for over 36 hours, in which five attackers were killed, and three security force personnel also lost their lives.

After the withdrawal of US and NATO troops From Afghanistan, Pakistan wants to change the narrative so that it is not seen as the country controlling the Taaliban.

Pakistan, which was placed in the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list in 2018, still hasn’t done enough to come out of the list. The country was given a 27-point action plan to stop money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019. The deadline is being extended repeatedly ever since.

