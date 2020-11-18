Basic Hygiene Practices That Should be Followed in Schools and Colleges

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost all the aspects of our daily life, from work life to school life. For the students, the year has been mostly a virtual classroom from their homes. However, with the relaxations being introduced to the pandemic lockdown and gradual opening of public spaces, schools and colleges are also preparing to welcome back the students.

As schools reopen, a lot will depend on teachers and school administration to ensure that children will be able to continue their education in a safe and healthy environment. It is necessary for teachers to know the facts that will not only protect themselves, but also their students. The onus is on the teachers to debunk fake information and dangerous myths about Covid-19 circulating that are feeding fear and stigma among students and their families.

To maintain the highest standards of sanitation, teachers and students should follow some of the basic guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation. When it comes to maintaining physical distance in public spaces, it is important to establish some classroom ground rules. Students should maintain a distance of at least one metre between everyone present at school. The desk spacing should also be increased to at least one metre.

Teachers should teach the five steps for handwashing to the students. WHO says handwashing is one of the easiest and cost-efficient and effective ways of combating the spread of germs and keeping students and staff healthy. Students should be encouraged to get into the practice of regularly washing their hands or applying hand sanitizers at key moments, such as entering and leaving the classroom or whenever they touch surfaces, learning materials, books, and use a tissue to blow their nose.

