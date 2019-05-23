Basti Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi BJP Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi LEADING

Basti Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 75076 45.87% Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi Leading BSP 65381 39.95% Ram Prasad Chaudhary INC 13757 8.41% Raj Kishor Singh SBSP 2201 1.34% Vinod Kumar Rajbhar Nota 1737 1.06% Nota IND 1278 0.78% Rangi Lal Yadav LGBP 1264 0.77% Pankaj Dubey IND 953 0.58% Bhagwandas JKP 596 0.36% Ram Prasad Chaurasiya HND 489 0.30% Rohit Kumar Pathak IND 483 0.30% Chandra Mani Pandey RPOI 448 0.27% Pramod Shukla

61. Basti is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.85% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.15%. The estimated literacy level of Basti is 67.22%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1831666 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 33,562 votes which was 3.20% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 1,05,210 votes which was 13.60% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 34.72% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.66% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.27% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Basti was: Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,62,508 men, 8,24,831 women and 137 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Basti is: 27.25 83Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बस्ती, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বস্তি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); बस्ती, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બસ્તી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பஸ்தி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బస్తీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಸ್ತಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബസ്റ്റി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)