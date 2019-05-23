English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Basti Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Basti (बस्ती) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
61. Basti is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.85% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.15%. The estimated literacy level of Basti is 67.22%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1831666 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 33,562 votes which was 3.20% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 1,05,210 votes which was 13.60% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 34.72% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.66% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.27% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Basti was: Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,62,508 men, 8,24,831 women and 137 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Basti Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Basti is: 27.25 83
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बस्ती, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বস্তি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); बस्ती, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બસ્તી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பஸ்தி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బస్తీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಸ್ತಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബസ്റ്റി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Basti Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
75076
45.87%
Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi
BSP
65381
39.95%
Ram Prasad Chaudhary
INC
13757
8.41%
Raj Kishor Singh
SBSP
2201
1.34%
Vinod Kumar Rajbhar
Nota
1737
1.06%
Nota
IND
1278
0.78%
Rangi Lal Yadav
LGBP
1264
0.77%
Pankaj Dubey
IND
953
0.58%
Bhagwandas
JKP
596
0.36%
Ram Prasad Chaurasiya
HND
489
0.30%
Rohit Kumar Pathak
IND
483
0.30%
Chandra Mani Pandey
RPOI
448
0.27%
Pramod Shukla
