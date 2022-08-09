Bath in Potholes, Yoga in Front of MLA: Malappuram Man's Unique Protest to Draw Attention to Poor Roads | WATCH

Two youths from Pandikkad in Malappuram district of Kerala staged a unique form of protest against the poor road conditions by taking a bath and performing yoga in a pothole on Sunday.

The two social workers- Hamza Porali and Azhar Mohammed set out with a bucket, mug, soap and a bath towel to the road. Then the two selected one of the deepest potholes on the road connecting Pandikkad and Palakkad.

The locals tried many times to raise the issue of the poor condition of the roads and held several protests. However, there wasn’t any solution. So, the activists took to this unique style to protest to grab public attention.

#Viral | Two #Kerala social workers staged a unique protest against the condition of roads in Malappuram by taking a bath in a pond-like pothole. U.A. Latheef, Manjeri MLA, who arrived at the spot, is heard asking them to "plant plantains" in the pothole. pic.twitter.com/tKTOz6ZAjd — News18.com (@news18dotcom) August 9, 2022

Then Hamza changed their robe and started batching in the muddy water in the pothole as people and onlookers watched.

After the bath, Hamza changed his style of protest by adopting different yoga poses as his friend went on to capture it on camera. Hamza and Azhar said they wanted to seek the attention of the authorities.

A video of the entire episode is viral on social media where Hamza can be seen doing different yoga poses before UA Latheef, MLA of Manjeri constituency.

According to reports, Latheef told the activist that he should “plant four or five banana trees in the pothole”.

By the time the MLA had reached the spot, there were some people already gathered to support the protestors. The MLA later said he had brought the poor condition of the roads to the attention of Minister for Public Works PA Mohamed Riyas.

Hamza has been doing protests on several issues earlier too. He had also staged a lonely protest against the fuel price hike by carrying a speaker on his shoulders through Pandikkad town.

