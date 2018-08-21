English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Atif Aslam Recreates Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Classic Dekhte Dekhte
'Dekhte Dekhte' is a romantic track featuring Shahid and Shraddha from 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' where they remember the good times they had together.
Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in still from Batti Gul Meter Chalu's song Dekhte Dekhte (YouTube)
Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are on their heels to promote their upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. On Tuesday, the two actors released the song Dekhte Dekhte from their film.
The melodious song is a rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawaali by the same name. Composed by Rochak Kohli, it is voiced by Atif Aslam.
Dekhte Dekhte is a romantic track featuring Shahid and Shraddha where they remember the good times they had together.
The two took to twitter, to share the song. Praising the singer Atif Aslam, Shahid wrote, "What a beautiful rendition by Atif. Listening to it on loop!"
While shradha penned down the lyrics of the song, "वो जो आँखों से एक पल ना ओझल हुए.. लापता हो गए देखते देखते... #DekhteDekhte What a mesmerising song by @itsaadee"
Watch video here:
Batti Gul Meter Chalu is the story of one man’s fight against corrupt power corporations and the rampant practice of overbilling.
Shocked by the suicide of his friend, who, burdened by an exorbitant electricity bill of Rs 64 lakh, kills himself, Shahid’s Vimal takes it upon himself to set the wrong right.
The movie also stars Yami Gautam as the defending lawyer of the electricity board. The film will hit the screen on September 21.
