Battling Covid-19, Ex-Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar Says Modi Called to Enquire About Health

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar, who was hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19 , on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him to enquire about his health. In a Facebook post, the 86-year-old leader also thanked Modi for the gesture.

Kumar was admitted to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) at Tanda in Kangra district on Saturday, a day after he tested positive for COVID-19 . His wife Santosh is also admitted to the hospital as she had also tested positive for coronavirus . Kumar's four other family members, his personal secretary, security officer and driver had also tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

In his Facebook post in Hindi, Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him to enquire about his and his family members' health. The former CM said he felt very good that the prime minister sought information regarding their treatment.

He said he told Modi that the Himachal Pradesh government is taking full care of them in every way. Kumar said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also enquired about his health this morning.

As of Saturday, Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload stood at 54,281, while the death toll was 902, according to the health department.

.