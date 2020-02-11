Bawana Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ravinder Kumar Of BJP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Bawana (बवाना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Haryana. Bawana is part of 5. North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Bawana was one of the five seats in which the victory margin in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections was more than 50,000. All five seats were won by AAP.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.4%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,19,366 eligible electors, of which 1,76,133 were male, 1,43,214 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bawana in 2020 is 813.1.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Bawana, there are a total of 5052 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,03,108 eligible electors, of which 1,69,284 were male, 1,33,535 female and 30 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,72,811 eligible electors, of which 1,52,242 were male, 1,20,301 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 2,37,944 eligible electors, of which 1,34,148 were male, 1,03,602 female.

The number of service voters in Bawana in 2015 was 259. In 2013, there were 251 and in 2008 there were 194.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Ved Parkash of AAP won in this seat by defeating Gugan Singh of BJP by a margin of 50,557 votes which was 26.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 58.14% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Gugan Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Manoj of AAP by a margin of 25,639 votes which was 15.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.1% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Surender Kumar of INC won in this seat defeating Chand Ram of BJP by a margin of 17,142 votes which was 13.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.33% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 7. Bawana Assembly segment of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Hans Raj Hans won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 6 contestants. In 2013, 11 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 6 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Bawana are: Abhipsa Chauhan (CPI), Jai Bhagwan (AAP), Ravinder Kumar (BJP), Ranjit Ram (BSP), Surender Kumar (INC), Pradeep (AAPP).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.6%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 61.83%, while it was 61.14% in 2013. In 2008, 52.65% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -0.23%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 344 polling stations in 7. Bawana constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 284. In 2013 there were 280 polling stations and in 2008, there were 228.

Extent:

7. Bawana constituency comprises of the following areas of North district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 33 (Part) EB No. 439-446 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 34 (Part) Kankar Khera Village Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 36 Sahibabad Daulat Pur (Census Town), Pehlad Pur Bangar (Census Town), Begum Pur (Census Town), Pooth Kalan (Census Town), Pansali and Barwala Villages Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 37 Bawana (Census Town), Nangal Thakran (Census Town), Pooth Khurd (Census Town), Darya Pur Kalan, Hareoli, Ochandi, Mungesh Pur, Katewara, Bazid Pur Thakran, Sultan Pur Dabas, Qutab Garh, Punjab Khor, Jat Khor, Salah Pur Majra, Budhan Pur and Chand Pur Villages. . 6 municipal wards (Nangal Thakran, Bawana, Pooth Khurd, Rohini C, Begumpur, Rohini D) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Haryana.

The total area covered by Bawana is 111 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110039, 110042, 110042, 110081, 110084, 110085, 110086

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bawana is: 28°43'26.4"N 77°05'52.4"E.

