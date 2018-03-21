English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bawana Fire: Police Files Chargesheet Against Factory Owner, 6 Others
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gagandeep Singh, before whom the police filed the document, took cognisance of the chargesheet and summoned factory owner Manoj Jain, co-owner Lalit Goyal and five others as accused before it on April 4.
File photo: Police personnel stand guard outside the fire-crackers factory, where 17 persons died in a massive blaze at Bawana, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in a city court against the owner of a firecracker factory in northwest Delhi, where 17 people were killed in a massive blaze earlier this year.
A fire had broken out in the storage unit on the ground floor of the two-storey building in Bawana area on January 20 and engulfing the entire structure. Of the 17 killed, 10 were women. A man and woman were also injured in the incident.
