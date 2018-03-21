GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bawana Fire: Police Files Chargesheet Against Factory Owner, 6 Others

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gagandeep Singh, before whom the police filed the document, took cognisance of the chargesheet and summoned factory owner Manoj Jain, co-owner Lalit Goyal and five others as accused before it on April 4.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2018, 5:18 PM IST
Bawana Fire: Police Files Chargesheet Against Factory Owner, 6 Others
File photo: Police personnel stand guard outside the fire-crackers factory, where 17 persons died in a massive blaze at Bawana, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in a city court against the owner of a firecracker factory in northwest Delhi, where 17 people were killed in a massive blaze earlier this year.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gagandeep Singh, before whom the police filed the document, took cognisance of the chargesheet and summoned factory owner Manoj Jain, co-owner Lalit Goyal and five others as accused before it on April 4.

A fire had broken out in the storage unit on the ground floor of the two-storey building in Bawana area on January 20 and engulfing the entire structure. Of the 17 killed, 10 were women. A man and woman were also injured in the incident.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
