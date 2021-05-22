Bawankhedi Murder Case: Plea Filed in NHRC to Save Convict Shabnam from Hanging Gets Rejected

Lucknow: The plea filed in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to save Shabnam from hanging has been rejected within 24 hours of filing the plea. Shabnam is convict in murder of her family and had committed the heinous murder of seven members of her own family in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha. The plea was filed with NHRC by social worker Danish Khan, who was earlier batting for capital punishment for her.

In 2008, Shabnam along with her lover Salim had killed her seven family members who were against their marriage. Shabnam who was sent to jail immediately after the murder, gave birth to a son who was named Taj in December 2008. According to the news reports, Shabnam may be the first woman in Independent India to be hanged. Now, the question arises about what will happen to Shabnam’s son.

Shabnam and Salim, who have been in jail since 2008, were sentenced to death by the court in 2010. After this, the trial continued in higher courts while Shabnam remained in jail. But her son Taj was released from prison in 2015, when Shabnam’s college friend Usman Saifi took responsibility for the upbringing of Taj and took him along with him.

Interestingly, it was Danish Khan who demanded that Shabnam should be hanged as soon as possible, after which the matter was highlighted in the media. But due to legal issues, the date of her execution was postponed.

When Shabnam was lodged in Rampur jail, her son came to meet her in the jail and he had pleaded with the President of India through the media to stop the hanging of his mother, after which social activist Danish Khan changed his mind and sought to change Shabnam’s death sentence by filing a plea with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Danish filed a plea in the commission on 21 February, after which it was registered on 20 May. But after this the plea was rejected by the commission. The Commission made it clear that this case does not come under their jurisdiction. The matter is related to the court. It is being said that Danish Khan is now planning to go to UNO.

