Bayer CropScience Provides 5,500 Litres Deltamethrin For Locust Control Activities

Bayer CropScience Ltd on Saturday said it has provided 5,500 litres of Deltamethrin chemical for locust control activities in Rajasthan and Punjab.

"Since chemical control measures are highly effective for locust management, Bayer CropScience is supporting the government initiative by providing 5,500 litres of Deltamethrin for locust control activities in the states of Rajasthan and Punjab," a company statement said.

These activities will help curb the spread of locusts to bordering districts in northern Gujarat, it added.

Deltamethrin is a space spray formulation used for the control of flying insect pests by thermal or ULV (ultra low volume) fogging. It has proven beneficial during emergency situations such as the current locust attacks.

Deltamethrin 1.25 ULV is globally recommended by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for locust control and was also approved in March 2020 by the Registration Committee for locust control in India.

"Locust swarms can stretch across miles and are large and aggressive. Considering this, the government's locust control drive includes the use of effective products and formulations, new vehicles, ULV sprayers, drones and helicopters," the statement said.

India is one of the first countries to approve the use of drones for locust control.

On drone-based spraying activities, Bayer said it is partnering independently with multiple drone technology providers for locust control activities in Rajasthan, one of the worst-affected states.

These chemical spray trials are also being conducted in collaboration with the State Agricultural Universities in Rajasthan to generate data on effective locust control, the statement said.