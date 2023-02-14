'Poor Journalism, Badly Researched': UK MP Says BBC Film on Modi Doesn't Represent Govt's View

British MP Bob Blackman on Tuesday said that the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “completely exaggerated". “BBC does not represent views of the British government. The documentary is a hatchet job," he said while speaking to News18.

Blackman added that the two-part series is a “result of poor journalism; is badly researched; and completely unjustified". The UK MP said further said that China is trying to encircle India".

The BBC documentary, which chronicles events that transpired during the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the state chief minister, has triggered a major controversy in India and abroad. The Modi government cracked down on the documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, ordering social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to delete tweets and videos sharing the film which it describes as a ‘propaganda piece’.

Before Blackman’s reaction on the controversy, Amit Shah said that truth emerges despite a thousand conspiracies around it. They are after Modi since 2002. But every time, Modi Ji comes out stronger & more popular”, the Union home minister said in an interview to ANI.

Earlier, Blackman had vowed to educate people on the brutal genocide and the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits that forced them to flee their homes in 1990. “The room was packed as I and other dignitaries commemorated 33 years since the #KashmiriPandits genocide. We will continue to educate people on the brutal genocide and the atrocities that forced so many from their homes in 1990,” Conservative Member of Parliament for Harrow East had tweeted.

On January 25, the All Party Parliamentary Group for British Hindus, the Kashmiri Pandit diaspora and allies commemorated 33 years of Kashmiri Pandits genocide. The event took place at the Houses of Parliament, London, and was hosted by Bob Blackman, Chair All Party Parliamentary, APPG group for British Hindus.

