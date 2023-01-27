BBC documentary on PM Modi Updates: The BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state, continues to stir controversy. Despite the central government rejecting it as “propaganda” and a reflection of a “colonial mindset”, the Congress organised a public screening of ‘India: The Modi Question’ at a beach in Thiruvananthapuram amid heavy police deployment. In Tamil Nadu, Chennai Corporation councillor A Priyadarshini was detained after she viewed the BBC documentary on her smartphone. A total of 20 people, including the councillor, were taken into custody.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, officials last week said that the Centre has ordered YouTube to take down copies of the documentary and asked Twitter to remove posts connected to it as the administration believes that the series poses a threat to the country’s sovereignty and public order. The Opposition criticised the move, accusing the government of promoting censorship and subverting dissent.

Here Are the Latest Updates:

• The Congress on Wednesday had also screened the documentary in Kozhikode in north Kerala, while the youth wing of the state’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India screened the film in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday amid protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

• In Hyderabad, the Students Federation of India (SFI) organised the screening at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) even as the RSS’ student wing, ABVP showed the controversial film ‘The Kashmir Files’, on the campus. The Fraternity Movement in UoH campus, a students’ group, had earlier organised the screening of the BBC documentary on January 21, at the varsity campus without prior notice or permission, prompting the University authorities to seek a report on the incident for taking necessary action.

• In Delhi, members of various Left organisations staged a protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Thursday against the “hooliganism" of the RSS-affiliated ABVP, a day after students claimed that stones were hurled at them during the screening of the controversial documentary. The students, affiliated to the Students’ Federation of India, Democratic Students’ Federation, All India Students Association and other organisations raised slogans against the ABVP and held placards that read ‘rise in the rage against ABVP hooliganism’.

• Thirteen students were detained for organising a screening of the BBC documentary at Jamia Millia Islami. The detained students were released after the Republic Day parade on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

• Student groups at Kolkata’s Presidency and Jadavpur universities, and Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences also lined up multiple screenings of the BBC documentary.

• In Pondicherry, a group of ABVP members allegedly started sloganeering when the CPM-backed Students Federation of India (SFI) began the screening event at the hostels of Pondicherry University in the evening. There was also a scuffle between members of the two organisations. The students claimed that the Wi-Fi connection snapped before the event began, following which about 300 students from the various hostels gathered at the Gender Gate of the university and watched the documentary over laptops and cell phones, using mobile hotspot.

• Describing India banning the BBC documentary as a matter of press freedom, the US State Department said that it is high time to highlight the importance of democratic principles like freedom of expression and make it a point around the world as well as in India. Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson, in a regular briefing underlined that Washington supports free press around the world and that it is a matter of utmost importance to highlight democratic principles like freedom of expression.

