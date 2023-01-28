BBC Documentary on PM Modi: Post Ban, Outfits Hunt for Film on Internet; Many Held for 'Treason'

BBC Documentary on PM Modi Updates: The attempts by various college students to watch the banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue. From Delhi to Hyderabad, Kerala and Pondicherry, many outfits have been organising the screening of ‘India: The Modi Question’ despite the Centre dubbing it as a “propaganda", and ordering clips from the documentary to be censored on social media platforms including YouTube and Twitter. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed such moves as “treasonous", as dozens of police personnel wearing riot gear are deployed at some universities where clashes could take place.

On Friday, efforts to watch the controversial documentary on PM Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots was halted at Delhi University and Ambedkar University, a day after similar abortive bid in Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia. A scheduled screening of the documentary by the National Students’ Union of India at DU’s Art Faculty was disrupted when the students gathered there were detained by Delhi Police.

DU proctor Rajni Abbi was quoted as saying by The Times of India, “The students had not sought permission from us for the event, so we informed the cops. Time and again, we have issued notifications asking students to seek prior permission before organising any event on the campus. The screening was being organised for political reasons and to create disruptions.” Abbi was among the university officials at the screening site urging students to disperse from the area.

What is the BBC Documentary

‘India: The Modi Question’ is a two-part series. The first episode was aired in the UK on January 17, while the second part was broadcast on Tuesday. The documentary claims that it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when PM Modi was the chief minister of the state. The film, which the makers claim is based on an unpublished report from the UK Foreign Office, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a “propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a “colonial mindset".

A group of 302 former judges, ex-bureaucrats and veterans slammed the BBC documentary as a “motivated charge sheet against our leader, a fellow Indian and a patriot" and a reflection of “dyed-in-the-wool negativity and unrelenting prejudice".

How Was the Documentary Banned

The directions on blocking access were understood to have been issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting last week using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

Twitter confirmed to the BBC that it had blocked 50 tweets based on a request by the ministry of information and broadcasting on January 20. A YouTube spokesperson said the video had been “blocked from appearing by the BBC due to a copyright claim". A BBC spokesperson said, “As is standard practice, we follow procedure to have illegal uploads of any BBC content removed."

Reactions from Opposition

The central government’s move has received sharp criticism from opposition parties like the Congress and the TMC for imposing “censorship". The workers of the Congress party organised the screening of the documentary in some parts of India.

Some believe that the ban has “attracted far more attention to the documentary than would have been otherwise possible". A few netizens tweeted that the documentary was available to view on Telegram, Drive, and Mdisk with the name “Pathaan Full HD.” ‘Pathaan‘ is a new movie starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Updates on Attempts to Screen the Documentary

• Delhi Police on Friday detained 24 students from the Delhi University’s Arts Faculty for planning to screen the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots, a senior police official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “Around 4 pm, some 20 people came outside the Arts Faculty gate to screen the banned BBC documentary. As it can cause disturbance of peace and tranquility in the area, they were asked to disperse from there.

• The Left-affiliated SFI alleged that the screening could not be held as the administration of the government-run varsity disconnected power supply but a QR code with a link to the film was shared with students so that they could watch it on their personal devices.

• Jamia Millia Islamia became the centre of a kerfuffle on Wednesday after the SFI’s plans to organise a screening of the documentary were thwarted by the varsity and the police. Jawaharlal Nehru University also witnessed a ruckus and protests over the screening on Tuesday.

• The Students Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday organised the screening of the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots at the University of Hyderabad (UoH). Countering it, the students of ABVP Hyderabad Central University (HCU) organised the screening of ‘The Kashmir Files,’ on the university campus. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the Bollywood film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

• Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said that the BBC documentary is a “conspiracy” against India. The “character assassination of the prime minister” amounts to an onslaught, insult and a malicious act against the country, said the governor during his address after inspecting a Republic Day parade near Panaji.

• Reacting to copies of BBC documentary being taken down from YouTube, the United States said it supports the importance of a free press around the world and has made the point in India as well. At a regular press briefing, a Pakistan journalist asked US state department spokesperson Ned Price whether he thinks the “ban” is matter of press freedom or freedom of speech. “I’ll say generally, when it comes to this, we support the importance of a free press around the world,” Price replied.

“We continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles, such as freedom of expression, freedom of religion or belief, as human rights that contribute to the strengthening of our democracies. This is a point we make in our relationships around the world. It’s certainly a point we’ve made in India as well,” he added.

Read all the Latest India News here