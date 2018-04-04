BBJ Construction Recruitment 2018: 8 Assistant Engineer (Project) Posts, Apply Till 15th April

BBJ Construction Recruitment 2018 notification has been released by the Braithwaite Burn and Jessop Construction Co. Limited (BBJ) on its official website - bbjconst.com. BBJ Construction Company aims to recruit 8 candidates for the post Assistant Engineer (Project) for a contract period of 2 years. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 15th April 2018.Assistant Engineer (Project) - 8The applicant must possess DCE/BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institution.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:The age of the applicant should be maximum 28 years.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,000.The applicant must possess an experience of work in a PSU / Large Construction Company in the field of steel/ Concrete bridge/ structural fabrication/ Civil Work/ Road/ building Construction/ Foundation Engineering.The eligible candidates need to send application form at the below mentioned address along with necessary documents like age, address, educational & professional qualification, experience, caste. To the Chief Manager (Personnel & Administration), The Braithwaite Burn & Jessop Construction Company. Ltd, (BBJ), 27, R N Mukherjee Road, Kolkata- 700001.