BBJ Construction Recruitment 2018: 8 Assistant Engineer (Project) Posts, Apply Till 15th April
Braithwaite Burn and Jessop Construction Co. Limited (BBJ) aims to recruit 8 candidates for the post Assistant Engineer (Project) for a contract period of 2 years. Apply for the post on or before 15th April 2018.
BBJ Construction Recruitment 2018 notification has been released by the Braithwaite Burn and Jessop Construction Co. Limited (BBJ) on its official website - bbjconst.com. BBJ Construction Company aims to recruit 8 candidates for the post Assistant Engineer (Project) for a contract period of 2 years. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 15th April 2018.
BBJ Construction Vacancy Details:
Assistant Engineer (Project) - 8
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess DCE/BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institution.
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
http://www.bbjconst.com/downloads/bbjconst-english-mar2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should be maximum 28 years.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,000.
Experience:
The applicant must possess an experience of work in a PSU / Large Construction Company in the field of steel/ Concrete bridge/ structural fabrication/ Civil Work/ Road/ building Construction/ Foundation Engineering.
How to apply for the post of Assistant Engineer?
The eligible candidates need to send application form at the below mentioned address along with necessary documents like age, address, educational & professional qualification, experience, caste. To the Chief Manager (Personnel & Administration), The Braithwaite Burn & Jessop Construction Company. Ltd, (BBJ), 27, R N Mukherjee Road, Kolkata- 700001.
