BBMP Bans Protests Outside Bengaluru Town Hall, Says Rallies Are Denting Iconic Building’s Revenue

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday imposed a ban on protests outside the iconic Puttennachetty Town Hall premise in the city.

The resolution was passed in the monthly BBMP council meeting without any discussion with opposition party members. Mayor Gautam Kumar, who tabled the agenda of the meeting, said that protests were causing traffic disruptions and also leading to low footfalls to the space inside, making a dent on BBMPs revenues.

"Puttannachetty Town Hall is not generating revenue as people are refraining from renting out the space for other programmes. The space outside Town Hall is being utilised for various protests by various organisations on a day-to-day basis. Hence those wanting to rent the spaces for programmes inside are refraining from doing so because of the protests,” Mayor Goutham Kumar said in the council.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Mayor clarified that permissions would be granted to alternative locations for protests. “For protests, people can seek permission to use Maurya Circle or Freedom Park. We have already informed the police that such permissions cannot be granted in the future,” Kumar added.

The BBMP charges a rent of Rs 80,000 from organisers for renting out the space inside townhall for various programmes. However, the stairs outside the iconic building have become a symbolic protest site.

Many activist called the BBMP’s move an attempt to stifle dissent against the Centre and its policies. One Twitter, user said that such brazen resolutions could be struck down by the high court. “This kind of resolution will be struck down by High Court. Town hall is a public property not the private asset of #BBMP,” tweeted @kbkindia.

Abdul Wajid, leader of opposition in the BBMP council, said this decision wasn't unanimous as only the BJP councillors voted for it and that a discussion on the same should be carried out.

“Our constitution allows any person to protest anywhere, irrespective of religion, caste and creed. Town Hall is a central location and has easy access. I feel that because a lot of anti-CAA and NRC protests are happening outside the Town Hall, the government doesn't want to give that as a venue. Because if there is no venue, how will people protest? Wajid said.

The Opposition has decided to stage a protest outside Townhall on March 3 demanding a thorough discussion on the matter in the council.

