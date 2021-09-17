BBMP on Alert After 133 Covid-19 Mutations, 3 lineages Found After Genome Sequencing Samples

Samples sent for genomic sequencing from people infected by Covid-19 in Bengaluru were found to have three lineages Delta and its sub-lineages AY.4 and AY.12 to be dominant across age groups.

As many as 133 mutations in the spike protein were also highlighted by researchers at Strand Precision Medicine Solutions in their recent report.

It was found that 52 percent of the total samples that possessed the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant were from people aged 19 to 45. Sub-lineages AY.4 were found to be present in 34 percent and AY.12 in 13 percent. The report also claimed that the same lineages were noted among children, vaccinated individuals and those yet to be vaccinated.

“We found several new mutations at low frequency (>0.3%<4.5%) in the spike protein in the 439-446 positions, in Delta, AY.4 and AY.12. Some of these are novel and not yet reported in global databases,” researchers said.

The results were based on a total of 384 samples collected by Burhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Notably, the genome sequencing report comes at a time when a recent report from the Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) constituted by the state government forecast the third wave of the pandemic during October-November.

Meanwhile, The TAC has sought a detailed report from the serosurvey carried out by BBMP. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday said that detailed information regarding the serosurvey and the report will be released after collecting more information. The expert’s committee has advised examining if any other variant is found in the city and has also suggested continuing genome sequencing.

