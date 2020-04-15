Bengaluru Municipal Body Starts Helpline Amid Covid-19, Asks People to Get Essentials Home Delivered

Bengaluru: Amid lockdown extension to curb the growing number of coronavirus cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has asked residents of Bengaluru to procure all essentials through home delivery only. The civic body has also started a helpline for the same.

"To ensure success of the lockdown, people are required to #StayHome. The supply of essentials have (sic) to be done through door delivery only. Shop owners are required to make use of this business opportunity & mandatorily register on the #BBMP #COVID19 Home Delivery Helpline," tweeted BH Anil Kumar, BBMP Commissioner. https://t.co/kC7sNL2B0s

The BBMP has told all shop owners to mandatorily register their shops via WhatsApp or by calling on 08061914960. The shopkeepers are required to send details of the shop, its location and photos.

The same number is to be used by residents for placing their orders. Such orders will be allotted to the shop located nearest to the customer. The orders would be delivered by the shop if such a facility is available or by the delivery partner of the government.

However, the BBMP has not included street vendors in this initiative and has made any clarification on whether there is a plan in place to rope in smaller shopkeepers who may not be aware of the order or aren't tech savvy.

(News18 is awaiting BBMP commissioner’s response on the story)

