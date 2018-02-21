English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BBOSE Class 10th/12th Exam 2017 Results Declared at bbose.org, Check Now
The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination had organized these exams in the month of December 2017 and thousands of candidates from the state had appeared for the same.
Screen grab of the official website of the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE).
BBOSE Results 2017 for Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary Second (Class 12th) Exam 2016 have been declared by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination on its official website – bbose.org.
The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination had organized these exams in the month of December 2017 and thousands of candidates from the state had appeared for the same. Candidates can check their result now by following the instructions given below:
How to check BBOSE Results 2017
Step 1 – Visit the official website of Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination – http://bbose.org/
Step 2 – Click on the result notification that reads, 'Result of Secondary & Sr. Secondary Second Examination held in December 2017'
Step 3 – Select the examination that you had appeared for viz Secondary or Sr. Secondary, Enter your Roll Number (i.e:1612003130) or Enrolment Number (i.e:CZDO2801011115AB0092) and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://bbose.org/ResDec2017.aspx
As per a disclaimer, “BBOSE is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original Score card. Original Score cards are under dispatch by the Board separately.” Therefore candidates must report any issues to the board and await their Score Cards from the BBOSE.
Edited by: Bijaya Das
