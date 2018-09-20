GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BBOSE Class 10th/12th June Exam 2018 Result out at bbose.org, Check Now

The State Open School Board had organized Secondary and Sr. Secondary First Examination in the month of June 2018 for candidates enrolled via Open & Distance Learning education in the state of Bihar.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 20, 2018, 12:19 PM IST
BBOSE Class 10th/12th June Exam 2018 Result has been declared by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination on its official website – bbose.org.

The State Open School Board had organized Secondary and Sr. Secondary First Examination in the month of June 2018 for candidates enrolled via Open & Distance Learning education in the state of Bihar. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now check their result by following the instructions given below:

How to check BBOSE Class 10th/12th June Exam 2018 Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bbose.org
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Result of Secondary & Sr.Secondary First Examination June 2018
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth, Select Examination and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://bbose.org/ResJune2018.aspx

‘BBOSE is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET.

The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original Score card. Original Score cards are under dispatch by the Board separately’ read a notification on the result’s page.
