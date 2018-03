BCECE 2018 Online Application Process Begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Apply Before 28th March, 2018

BCECE 2018 Online Application Process has begun on the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECEB is tentatively scheduled to organize the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) on 29and 30April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions in professional courses in various Engineering, Medical and Agricultural colleges in the state that come under the purview of Government of Bihar. Candidates interested in applying for the same must follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 28March 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Step 2 – Under ‘Latest Updates’, click on Apply for BCECE-2018 Step 3 – Click on ‘New Registration’ and register yourselfStep 4 – Login with your User Id and Password to fill the application form and pay the application fee either online or via e-Challan to complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceCandidates can read through the guidelines to fill the application form, upload scanned photo and signature and pay the application fees:Online Registration Ends – 28March 2018Last date to pay application fee via Challan – 31March 2018 (within banking hours)Last date to pay application fee via Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card – 2April 2018 (11:59PM)Online Editing of Application Form – 3to 5April 2018Download Admit Card – 15April 2018Date of Examination – 29and 30April 2018 (Tentative)