BCECE 2018 Online Application Process Begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Apply Before 28th March, 2018
BCECEB is tentatively scheduled to organize the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) on 29th and 30th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions in professional courses in various Engineering, Medical and Agricultural colleges in the state that come under the purview of Government of Bihar.
BCECE 2018 Online Application Process has begun on the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECEB is tentatively scheduled to organize the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) on 29th and 30th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions in professional courses in various Engineering, Medical and Agricultural colleges in the state that come under the purview of Government of Bihar. Candidates interested in applying for the same must follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 28th March 2018.
How to apply for BCECE 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Step 2 – Under ‘Latest Updates’, click on Apply for BCECE-2018
Step 3 – Click on ‘New Registration’ and register yourself
Step 4 – Login with your User Id and Password to fill the application form and pay the application fee either online or via e-Challan to complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Candidates can read through the guidelines to fill the application form, upload scanned photo and signature and pay the application fees:
https://ucanapply.s3.amazonaws.com/bceceb/Guideline_BCECE.pdf
BCECE 2018 – Important Dates
Online Registration Ends – 28th March 2018
Last date to pay application fee via Challan – 31st March 2018 (within banking hours)
Last date to pay application fee via Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card – 2nd April 2018 (11:59PM)
Online Editing of Application Form – 3rd to 5th April 2018
Download Admit Card – 15th April 2018
Date of Examination – 29th and 30th April 2018 (Tentative)
